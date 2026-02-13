F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit rises 65.91% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 50.75% to Rs 2.02 croreNet profit of F Mec International Financial Services rose 65.91% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 50.75% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.021.34 51 OPM %60.4064.93 -PBDT1.060.61 74 PBT1.010.59 71 NP0.730.44 66
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:24 AM IST