Chitrakut Holdings standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 60.47% to Rs 0.51 crore

Net profit of Chitrakut Holdings rose 42.86% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 60.47% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.511.2980.39-6.980.28-0.030.20-0.030.200.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News