Chitrakut Holdings standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Chitrakut Holdings standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

Sales decline 60.47% to Rs 0.51 crore

Net profit of Chitrakut Holdings rose 42.86% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 60.47% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.511.29 -60 OPM %80.39-6.98 -PBDT0.28-0.03 LP PBT0.20-0.03 LP NP0.200.14 43

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

