Friday, February 21, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FCS Software Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

FCS Software Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd, Salona Cotspin Ltd, Suratwwala Business Group Ltd and JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 February 2025.

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd, Salona Cotspin Ltd, Suratwwala Business Group Ltd and JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 February 2025.

FCS Software Solutions Ltd tumbled 11.25% to Rs 2.92 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 23.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd crashed 10.69% to Rs 835.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38224 shares in the past one month.

Salona Cotspin Ltd lost 10.63% to Rs 253.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 131 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Champions Trophy 2025: Check all live updates related to AFG vs SA match today here

AFG vs SA LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa elect to bat; Klaasen not playing today

KIIT suicide row

KIIT issue: Unhappy with reply, BJD, Cong stage walkout in Odisha Assembly

Amit Palekar

Goa : AAP chief Palekar claims harassment by police in land grabbing case

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump again slams $21 mn USAID funding for India, calls it kickback scheme

merger and acquisition (M&A)

India overtakes Southeast Asia in deal-making, says Rothschild & Co

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd shed 9.95% to Rs 48.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31477 shares in the past one month.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd slipped 7.41% to Rs 33.24. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 106 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 940 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

DEV IT jumps on bagging order from Rajya Sabha Secretariat

DEV IT jumps on bagging order from Rajya Sabha Secretariat

Volumes jump at Godrej Industries Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Godrej Industries Ltd counter

Consumer goods stocks edge lower

Consumer goods stocks edge lower

Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare shares fall

Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks edge lower

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Launches Find N5Market TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAFG vs SA LIVE SCOREClass 12th physics question paper analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon