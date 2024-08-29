Federal Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 195.28, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 36.18% in last one year as compared to a 30.01% rally in NIFTY and a 15.94% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 195.28, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 25153.45. The Sensex is at 82172.16, up 0.47%.Federal Bank Ltd has eased around 3.25% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51143.85, up 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 93.59 lakh shares in last one month.