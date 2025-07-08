Federal Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 213.34, down 0.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 13.63% in last one year as compared to a 4.27% rally in NIFTY and a 8.73% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
Federal Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 213.34, down 0.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25475.9. The Sensex is at 83508.5, up 0.08%.Federal Bank Ltd has added around 0.3% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56949.2, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 93.19 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 214.07, down 0.88% on the day.
The PE of the stock is 13.04 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
