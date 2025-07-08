Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 02:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Euro speculative net longs edge lower

Euro speculative net longs edge lower

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market decreased net longs, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 107537 contracts in the data reported through July 01, 2025, edging down from its highest level in almost 17 months. This was a weekly reduction of 3598 net long contracts.

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

