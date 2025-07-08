Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 357.25, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19% in last one year as compared to a 4.25% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.32% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 357.25, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25471.05. The Sensex is at 83477.22, up 0.04%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has risen around 11.5% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36532.4, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 89.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 356.25, up 1.87% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 19% in last one year as compared to a 4.25% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.32% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 10.41 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ipca Laboratories Ltd spurts 0.19%, up for five straight sessions

Ipca Laboratories Ltd spurts 0.19%, up for five straight sessions

NTPC Ltd soars 1.05%, up for fifth straight session

NTPC Ltd soars 1.05%, up for fifth straight session

Transformers & Rectifiers appoints Mukul Srivastava as CEO

Transformers & Rectifiers appoints Mukul Srivastava as CEO

Titan Company reports Q1 performance with 18% growth in Jewellery segment

Titan Company reports Q1 performance with 18% growth in Jewellery segment

TVS Supply Chain Solutions allots 6,530 equity shares under ESOP

TVS Supply Chain Solutions allots 6,530 equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBharat Bandh Tomorrow Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchHappy Square IPO AllotmentCryogenic OGS IPO AllotmentTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon