Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Finance Ministers highlights India's robust macroeconomic fundamentals

Finance Ministers highlights India's robust macroeconomic fundamentals

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, has recently emphasised India's robust macroeconomic fundamentals and its abilities to address multiple uncertainties. In a speech at 3rd edition of Kautilya Economic Conclave 2024, Sitharaman also gave an overview of Indias high economic growth, fiscal management and investment on infrastructure, manufacturing, and technology while reiterating the governments commitment to inclusive growth and reforms.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Android

'Your Android has new features': Non-Pixel devices gets Google notification

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 400pts, at 81,500, Nifty 150pts up, tests 25,000; Health gains

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Bhupinder

Haryana elections: Bhupinder Hooda leads big; Congress faces shock reversal

OnePlus 12 smartphone

OnePlus 13 to feature Qi2 wireless charging akin to Apple's MagSafe: Report

Protest, Pakistan Protest

Protests in Pakistan after regime raise taxes by 40% under IMF bailout

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon