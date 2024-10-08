Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Allied Digital soars after bagging Pune Safe City project

Allied Digital soars after bagging Pune Safe City project

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Allied Digital Services zoomed 10.78% to Rs 271.25 after the company announced that it has been awarded the Pune Safe City Project for total contract value of more than Rs 430 crore.

As per the terms of the contract, the company would design, architect, integrate, implement, and customize a comprehensive set of solutions to enhance Pune's security infrastructure.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The six-year contract, in collaboration with the Pune Police and the Government of Maharashtra, Home Department, will result in the deployment of more than 4,000 artificial intelligence (AI) enabled cameras across 1,400-plus strategic locations throughout Pune city.

 

Nitin D Shah, CMD, Allied Digital, said: We are deeply honored to have been awarded the Pune Safe City Project, a city where our journey in the Smart Cities space began a decade ago.

This contract further solidifies Allied Digital's position as a pioneer and leader in delivering transformative solutions for Smart & Safe Cities Management to 14+ cities.

Allied Digital Services is a global IT transformation architect, with a track record for designing, developing, deploying and delivering end-to-end IT infrastructure services. The company's operations are spread in 70 countries across 5 continents.

More From This Section

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 2.21%

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 2.21%

Navkar Corporation reports dismal Q2 numbers

Navkar Corporation reports dismal Q2 numbers

Broader mkt outperforms; pharma shares advance

Broader mkt outperforms; pharma shares advance

Hi-Tech Pipes launches QIP; floor price at Rs 194.98 /share

Hi-Tech Pipes launches QIP; floor price at Rs 194.98 /share

IndusInd Bank's net advances climb 13% YoY in Q2 FY25

IndusInd Bank's net advances climb 13% YoY in Q2 FY25

The company's consolidated net profit rose 21.19% to Rs 10.41 crore on a 5.99% increase in sales to Rs 179.13 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

Haryana elections 2024: Complete list of winners for 90 Assembly seats

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Haryana election results 2024 LIVE: Congress moves Election Commission over Haryana results

Grid Legends: Deluxe Edition

EA's Codemasters is bringing Grid Legends video game to Android and iPhones

China third aircraft carrier Fujian

China is building world's largest amphibious assault ship. Details here

Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, Omar, Farooq

Jammu-Kashmir Election Results 2024 LIVE: Cong-NC win almost certain, BJP to be second-biggest party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon