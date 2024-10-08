Business Standard
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services allots NCDs aggregating Rs 750 cr

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services allots NCDs aggregating Rs 750 cr

Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

On private placement basis

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has allotted 75,000 Unsecured, Subordinated (Tier II), Rated, Listed, Redeemable Non-convertible Debentures with the face value of Rs. 1,00,000/- per debenture, issued at a multiple pricing (i.e. at par and premium based on the investor pricing bids), aggregating to subscription amount of Rs. 750.30 crore on private placement basis. The said NCDs have been issued at a Fixed Coupon of 8.24% p.a. and are proposed to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

