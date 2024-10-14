Business Standard
Financial institutions must put in place adequate risk mitigation measures against risks posed by AI says RBI Governor

Financial institutions must put in place adequate risk mitigation measures against risks posed by AI says RBI Governor

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India has stated that latest technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have opened new avenues of business and profit expansion for financial institutions. At the same time, these technologies also pose financial stability risks. The heavy reliance on AI can lead to concentration risks, especially when a small number of tech providers dominate the market. This could amplify systemic risks, as failures or disruptions in these systems may cascade across the entire financial sector. Das noted that the growing use of AI introduces new vulnerabilities, such as increased susceptibility to cyberattacks and data breaches. Additionally, AI's opacity makes it difficult to audit or interpret the algorithms which drive decisions. This could potentially lead to unpredictable consequences in the markets. Banks and other financial institutions must put in place adequate risk mitigation measures against all these risks. In the ultimate analysis, banks have to ride on the advantages of AI and Bigtech and not allow the latter to ride on them.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

