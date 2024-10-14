Business Standard
Oriental Hotels PAT rises 7% YoY in Q2 FY25

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit increased 6.62% to Rs 8.38 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 7.86 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 103.30 crore in second quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 13.48% year on year.

Profit before tax rose 10.41% to Rs 12.62 crore in September 2024 quarter as against Rs 11.43 crore posted in a year ago period.

Total expenses increased by 11.59% to Rs 91.16 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 10.64 crore (up 11.3% YoY), employee benefits expense stood at Rs 23.94 crore (up 8.87% YoY) and while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 4.51 crore (down 4.04% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit slipped 40.02% YoY to Rs 10.01 crore in H1 FY25. Revenue from operations was at Rs 185.27 crore in H1 FY25, slightly higher than the Rs 183.62 crore reported in H1 FY24.

Oriental Hotels in the business of owning, operating & managing hotels and resorts.

Shares of Oriental Hotels rose 0.67% to currently trade at Rs 179.90 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

