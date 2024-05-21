Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Financials shares fall

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index falling 19.81 points or 0.19% at 10589.67 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, Dolat Algotech Ltd (down 5.45%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (down 5.28%),Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd (down 5.1%),City Union Bank Ltd (down 5.06%),Repco Home Finance Ltd (down 4.95%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (down 4.72%), PB Fintech Ltd (down 4.32%), Share India Securities Ltd (down 4.08%), Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd (down 3.83%), and Angel One Ltd (down 3.64%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, IIFL Securities Ltd (up 11.23%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (up 10.86%), and UCO Bank (up 6.19%) moved up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 58.38 or 0.08% at 74064.32.
The Nifty 50 index was up 40.2 points or 0.18% at 22542.2.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 86.58 points or 0.18% at 47873.09.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 27.49 points or 0.19% at 14615.01.
On BSE,1585 shares were trading in green, 2295 were trading in red and 161 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayUS presidential PollsIPL 2024 Qualifier 1, KKR vs SRHIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon