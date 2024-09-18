Financials shares gain

Financials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Financial Services index rising 73.03 points or 0.62% at 11817.53 at 09:46 IST. Among the components of the BSE Financial Services index, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (up 6.87%), ICRA Ltd (up 6.71%),Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.57%),Geojit Financial Services Ltd (up 3.79%),KFin Technologies Ltd (up 3.02%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Power Finance Corporation Ltd (up 2.95%), Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (up 2.73%), REC Ltd (up 2.4%), Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (up 2.27%), and SG Finserve Ltd (up 2.09%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Kalyani Investment Company Ltd (down 4.63%), Abans Holdings Ltd (down 3.42%), and TruCap Finance Ltd (down 1.99%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 116.87 or 0.2% at 57331.82.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 5.23 points or 0.03% at 16982.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 15.15 points or 0.06% at 25433.7.

The BSE Sensex index was up 11.29 points or 0.01% at 83090.95.

On BSE,1764 shares were trading in green, 1354 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

