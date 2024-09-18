Business Standard
Home / World News / Ukraine drone attack forces evacuation in Russia's Tver region: Governor

Ukraine drone attack forces evacuation in Russia's Tver region: Governor

Fourteen more drones were downed over the Bryansk region that borders Ukraine, and several more were destroyed over the regions of Oryol and Tula, the governors of those regions said

Photo by Yehor Milohrodskyi on Unsplash

Seven Ukrainian drones were also destroyed over the western Smolensk region, Vasily Anokhin, governor of the region, which borders Belarus, said on Telegram

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 10:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

UPDATE 1-Ukraine drone attack forces evacuation in Russia's Tver region, governor says (Updates with Tver attack in paragraphs 1-4, adds details and context throughout)
 
Sept 18 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian drone attack sparked a fire and forced the partial evacuation of residents in Russia's Tver region, with officials saying on Wednesday that Kyiv targeted several western regions in strikes overnight.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Wreckage from a destroyed Ukrainian drone sparked a fire in the town of Toropets in the western part of the Tver region, Igor Rudenya, the governor of the region located northwest of Moscow said on the Telegram messaging app.
 
 
Fire fighters were trying to contain the fire, Rudenya said, but he did not say what was burning. Russian air defence units were still trying to repel "a massive drone attack" over the town, he added.
 
According to a RIA state news agency report from 2018, Russia was building an arsenal for the storage of missiles, ammunition and explosives in Toropets, a 1,000-year-old town, which has a population of just over 11,000.
 
Seven Ukrainian drones were also destroyed over the western Smolensk region, Vasily Anokhin, governor of the region, which borders Belarus, said on Telegram.
 

More From This Section

electric cars, EV, electric vehicle

EV tariffs will damage Germany, China: Chinese commerce minister

US flag, US, united states

US military acknowledges Houthi rebels shot down 2 MQ-9 Reaper drones

Pager

Taiwan firm Gold Apollo denies it made pagers used in Lebanon attacks

IMF, International Monetary Fund

IMF postpones scheduled consultations with Russia citing technical issues

us flag

Inside US push to steer Vietnam's subsea cable plans away from China

Fourteen more drones were downed over the Bryansk region that borders Ukraine, and several more were destroyed over the regions of Oryol and Tula, the governors of those regions said.
 
Reuters could not independently verify the reports.
 
There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.
 
Kyiv has previously said its strikes on Russia target military, energy and transport infrastructure key to Moscow's war efforts.
Russian officials rarely disclose the full extent of damage inflicted by Ukrainian attacks.
 
As Ukraine has ramped up its domestic drone production over the past two years, it has increased attacks on Russian territory.
Ukraine's biggest-ever drone attack targeted the Russian capital in September, killing at least one, wrecking homes and disrupting flights at Moscow's airports.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Drone

QCI gives nod to National Test House Ghaziabad as drones certification body

US Senate

US Congress takes up series of bills targeting China, from drones to drugs

Drone Didis practicing drone demonstration under NaMo Drone Didi program in Motihari, Bihar | Photo: X @drusawasthi

200 Delhi women to be trained to fly drone; LG Saxena rolls out scheme

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Train women to use drones for spraying fertilisers, says Amit Shah

Manoj Jarange

Will upgrade Jarange's security if required, says Maharashtra govt

Topics : Drone Policy Russia Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJ-K elections LIVEUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon