Mphasis Ltd Slides 3.84%

Mphasis Ltd has added 2.61% over last one month compared to 3.92% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 3.18% rise in the SENSEX
Mphasis Ltd fell 3.84% today to trade at Rs 3055.8. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.96% to quote at 43540.99. The index is up 3.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd decreased 2.27% and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd lost 1.87% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 31.12 % over last one year compared to the 22.77% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
On the BSE, 3368 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 19567 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3186.95 on 17 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2068.45 on 26 Oct 2023.
