Mphasis Ltd Slides 3.84%

Mphasis Ltd has added 2.61% over last one month compared to 3.92% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 3.18% rise in the SENSEX

Mphasis Ltd fell 3.84% today to trade at Rs 3055.8. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.96% to quote at 43540.99. The index is up 3.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd decreased 2.27% and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd lost 1.87% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 31.12 % over last one year compared to the 22.77% surge in benchmark SENSEX.