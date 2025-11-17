Fineotex Chemical consolidated net profit declines 18.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.50% to Rs 137.71 croreNet profit of Fineotex Chemical declined 18.40% to Rs 25.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.50% to Rs 137.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 145.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales137.71145.73 -6 OPM %22.5324.97 -PBDT38.4043.08 -11 PBT35.3940.70 -13 NP25.9931.85 -18
