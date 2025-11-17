Monday, November 17, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jai Balaji Industries consolidated net profit declines 82.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Jai Balaji Industries consolidated net profit declines 82.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Sales decline 13.06% to Rs 1353.35 crore

Net profit of Jai Balaji Industries declined 82.71% to Rs 26.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 153.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.06% to Rs 1353.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1556.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1353.351556.57 -13 OPM %5.3114.66 -PBDT70.90235.19 -70 PBT39.79212.74 -81 NP26.48153.16 -83

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

