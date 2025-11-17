Jai Balaji Industries consolidated net profit declines 82.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.06% to Rs 1353.35 croreNet profit of Jai Balaji Industries declined 82.71% to Rs 26.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 153.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.06% to Rs 1353.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1556.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1353.351556.57 -13 OPM %5.3114.66 -PBDT70.90235.19 -70 PBT39.79212.74 -81 NP26.48153.16 -83
