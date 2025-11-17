Kalyan Capitals consolidated net profit declines 9.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.72% to Rs 8.57 croreNet profit of Kalyan Capitals declined 9.52% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.72% to Rs 8.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.576.71 28 OPM %90.6795.08 -PBDT1.602.31 -31 PBT1.502.16 -31 NP1.141.26 -10
