Flair's step down arm commences manufacturing of wooden pencils

Flair Writing Industries has begun manufacturing wooden pencils at its step down subsidiary company, Flomaxe Stationery in Surat. This expansion strengthens the company's Creative portfolio and enhances its abilities to penetrate further into the largest segment of the stationery industry. With this new manufacturing line, Flair is well-positioned to deliver high-quality wooden pencils at different price points while further bolstering its presence in the stationery segment.

The production line will have an estimated annual capacity of 84 Million pieces. Within this facility, the company will also focus on manufacturing of complimentary products such as range of erasers and sharpeners. These combined with existing SKUs in polymer pencils and mechanical pencils will create a comprehensive basket of products to address the pencil and allied stationery segment.

Commenting on the development, Vimalchand Rathod, the Managing Director said We are excited to commence the manufacturing of wooden pencils at our step down subsidiary company Flomaxe Stationery Private Limited in Surat, marking an important step in strengthening our creative segment portfolio. This expansion further enhances our backward integration with fast growing creatives segment as our long stated strategy. We will now serve one of the biggest product category in the overall stationery segment with renewed focus and it will be a key pillar in our plan to rapidly scale the creative segment which grew by 72% year on year in 9M FY26. Our enhanced manufacturing strength, combined with our commitment to breakthrough product innovation, empowers us to advance confidently and expand our presence across the evolving stationery landscape.

