Signpost India gains on securing Rs 450-cr KMC outdoor ad contract

Signpost India rose 3.41% to Rs 250.25 after securing exclusive outdoor advertising rights from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation under the 'Kolkata Streetscape Renaissance' project in a Rs 450-crore, 10-year public-private partnership contract.

The contract covers prominent stretches including Park Street (Mother Teresa Sarani) from Jawaharlal Nehru Road to Mullick Bazar Crossing, Camac Street (Abanindranath Sarani), Theatre Road (Shakespeare Sarani), and Park-o-Mat. The concession period is 10 years, extendable by two years.

Under the agreement, Signpost will pay KMC an annual fixed fee of Rs 16.38 crore, with a 5% escalation every three years. The total projected revenue to KMC, including state GST, is estimated at around Rs 250 crore over the concession tenure.

The companys consolidated profit after tax jumped sharply to Rs 18.13 crore in Q3 FY26, registering a 215.3% YoY increase over Rs 5.75 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales rose 26.85% YoY to Rs 142.34 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 112.21 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Signpost India is engaged in the advertising business, with a focus on outdoor media across formats such as hoardings, bus panels, railway media, bus shelters, airports, newspapers, and souvenir publications.

