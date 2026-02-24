Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Flair Writing's subsidiary commences production of wooden pencils

Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Flair Writing Industries said that it has begun manufacturing wooden pencils at its step-down subsidiary company Flomaxe Stationery in Surat.

This expansion strengthens the companys Creative portfolio and enhances its abilities to penetrate further into the largest segment of the stationery industry.

The production line will have an estimated annual capacity of 84 million pieces. Within this facility, the company will also focus on manufacturing of complimentary products such as range of erasers and sharpeners.

These combined with existing SKUs in polymer pencils and mechanical pencils will create a comprehensive basket of products to address the pencil and allied stationery segment.

 

Vimalchand Rathod, managing director, said: "We are excited to commence the manufacturing of wooden pencils at our step-down subsidiary company Flomaxe Stationery in Surat, marking an important step in strengthening our creative segment portfolio.

This expansion further enhances our backward integration with fast growing creatives segment as our long stated strategy.

We will now serve one of the biggest product category in the overall stationery segment with renewed focus and it will be a key pillar in our plan to rapidly scale the creative segment which grew by 72% year on year in 9M FY26.

Flair Writing Industries is among the top 3 players in the writing instruments and the largest pen brand in India.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 11.55% to Rs 32.74 crore on a 20.09% increase in revenue to Rs 317.70 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.06% to currently trade at Rs 315.95 on the BSE.

Lupin secures European Commission approval for Ranluspec

Sensex drops 770 pts; IT shares tumble for fifth straight day

Barometers drops in early trade; breadth weak

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Launches National Monetisation Pipeline 2.0

India halves RoDTEP export rebates, raising cost pressures on exporters

