Flexituff Ventures International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 54.15 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Net Loss of Flexituff Ventures International reported to Rs 54.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 50.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 34.69% to Rs 147.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 225.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.147.23225.44-20.72-13.63-50.90-44.70-65.41-61.73-54.15-50.55