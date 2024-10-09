Business Standard
FMCG shares fall

Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index falling 112.33 points or 0.49% at 22894.31 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (down 2.82%), Honasa Consumer Ltd (down 2.31%),Nestle India Ltd (down 2.26%),Globus Spirits Ltd (down 2.03%),Britannia Industries Ltd (down 1.59%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were ITC Ltd (down 1.57%), Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (down 1.22%), Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (down 1.15%), GRM Overseas Ltd (down 1.08%), and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 0.94%).

On the other hand, ADF Foods Ltd (up 13.2%), Mukka Proteins Ltd (up 9.29%), and Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (up 7.4%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 853.4 or 1.54% at 56293.29.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 229.17 points or 1.39% at 16742.55.

The Nifty 50 index was up 90.95 points or 0.36% at 25104.1.

The BSE Sensex index was up 239.53 points or 0.29% at 81874.34.

On BSE,2867 shares were trading in green, 1027 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

