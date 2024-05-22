Business Standard
FMCG shares rise

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 106.64 points or 0.54% at 19914.87 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd (up 3.08%), Marico Ltd (up 1.79%),Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (up 1.66%),Dabur India Ltd (up 1.52%),DCM Shriram Industries Ltd (up 1.41%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Unilever Ltd (up 1.27%), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (up 1.14%), Agro Tech Foods Ltd (up 1.11%), Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (up 1.05%), and Britannia Industries Ltd (up 1.04%).
On the other hand, Gulshan Polyols Ltd (down 5.61%), Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (down 5.3%), and Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd (down 3.37%) moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 53.51 or 0.07% at 73899.8.
The Nifty 50 index was down 22.7 points or 0.1% at 22506.35.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 349.29 points or 0.73% at 47524.27.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 93.32 points or 0.64% at 14538.58.
On BSE,1342 shares were trading in green, 1746 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 22 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

