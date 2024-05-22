Business Standard
Real Estate shares rise

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 62.3 points or 0.79% at 7942.93 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 3.73%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.82%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.13%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.5%), Swan Energy Ltd (up 0.14%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.02%), were the top gainers.
On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.01%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.61%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.08%) moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 53.51 or 0.07% at 73899.8.
The Nifty 50 index was down 22.7 points or 0.1% at 22506.35.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 349.29 points or 0.73% at 47524.27.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 93.32 points or 0.64% at 14538.58.
On BSE,1342 shares were trading in green, 1746 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 22 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

