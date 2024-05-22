Business Standard
H.G. Infra Engineering successfully bids for two MSRDC projects

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
H.G. Infra Engineering has been declared as L-1 bidder by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for the projects mentioned below:
1. Construction of Nagpur-Chandrapur Access Controlled Super Communication Expressway in the State of Maharashtra on Engineering, procurement, and Construction (EPC) Mode for Package NC-04 from km 90+400 Chargaon Tq. Bhadravati to km 118+600 Nandgaon Kh Tq. Korpana Dist. Chandrapur (Length- 28.200 km) in the state of Maharashtra. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1554.45 crore.
2. Construction of Nagpur-Chandrapur Access Controlled Super Communication Expressway in the State of Maharashtra on Engineering, procurement, and Construction (EPC) Mode for Package NC-05 from km 118+600 Nandgaon Kh. Tq. Korpana to km 150+350 Jogapur Tq. Ballarpur Dist. Chandrapur (Length- 31.750 km) in the state of Maharashtra. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1654.92 crore.
First Published: May 22 2024 | 10:09 AM IST

