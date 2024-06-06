Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Force Motors May'24 sales rises 14% YoY to 2,412 units

Image

Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Force Motors announced that the vehicle maker has registered 13.88% increase in domestic sales to 2,412 units in May 2024 as against 2,118 units sold in May 2023.
As compared with April 2024, the domestic sales rose 6.34% from 2,268 units in May 2024.
Export sales slipped 63.34% to 180 units in May 2024 as compared with 491 units sold in May 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Total sales fell marginally on YoY basis to 2,592 units in May 2024 as against 2,609 units sold in May 2023.
Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles and utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company, with a focus on design, development and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates and vehicles.
The companys consolidated net profit fell 4.31% to Rs 140.29 crore on 34.95% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2011.21 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
The scrip rose 0.96% to currently trade at Rs 8,462.95 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRahul GandhiGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon