SecUR Credentials Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd, Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd, Hindprakash Industries Ltd and McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 June 2024.

SecUR Credentials Ltd crashed 4.95% to Rs 13.24 at 14:17 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 71703 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd lost 4.82% to Rs 2.17. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53582 shares in the past one month.

Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd tumbled 4.46% to Rs 24.23. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40351 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79344 shares in the past one month.

Hindprakash Industries Ltd slipped 4.10% to Rs 132. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1151 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 793 shares in the past one month.

McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd shed 4.06% to Rs 4.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 48773 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

