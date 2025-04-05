Saturday, April 05, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Force Motors total sales inch up to 3700 units in March 2025

Force Motors total sales inch up to 3700 units in March 2025

Image

Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Force Motors said that its total sales marginally increased to Rs 3,700 units in March 2025, up 0.87% as compared with Rs 3,688 units sold in March 2024.

In the domestic market, the company sold 3,606 units of small commercial vehicles (SCVs), light commercial vehicles (LCVs), utility vehicles (UVs) and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in March 2025, registering a rise of 11.02% on YoY basis.

LCV sales for March 2025 include 394 units sold against order from Uttar Pradesh Government for supply of 2,429 Vehicles.

Exports, however, tumbled 77.62% to 94 units in March 2025 from 420 units sold in March 2024

 

The company said that it has discontinued tractor business effective from closure of business hours on 31st March, 2024

Force Motors is an automobile company. The company manufactures small and light commercial vehicles and multi-utility vehicles. It offers solutions for both passenger and goods transport with its Traveller and Trax ranges leading their respective segments. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 35% to Rs 115.31 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 85.40 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 11.7% YoY to Rs 1,899.49 crore in Q3 FY25.

The scrip declined 2.56% to settle at Rs 8,884.90 on Friday, 4 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IndusInd Bank's total deposits rises 7% YoY in Q4

IndusInd Bank's total deposits rises 7% YoY in Q4

TVS Motor set to strengthen its EV presence in Southeast Asia

TVS Motor set to strengthen its EV presence in Southeast Asia

Godrej Properties acquires land in Versova, Mumbai

Godrej Properties acquires land in Versova, Mumbai

ITC acquires 43.75% stake in Ample Foods

ITC acquires 43.75% stake in Ample Foods

UTI Asset Management Company allots 2,768 equity shares under ESOP

UTI Asset Management Company allots 2,768 equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLSG vs MI LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon