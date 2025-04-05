Saturday, April 05, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IndusInd Bank's total deposits rises 7% YoY in Q4

IndusInd Bank's total deposits rises 7% YoY in Q4

Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

IndusInd Bank announced that its total deposits jumped 6.8% to Rs 4,11,140 crore as of 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 3,84,793 crore as of 31st March 2024.

Retail deposits and small business customer deposits declined 1.88% to Rs 1,85,180 crore as of 31st March 2025 as compared to Rs 1,88,730 crore as of 31st December 2024.

Net advances increased 1.4% to Rs 3,47,933 crore as of 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 343,298 crore as of 31st March 2024. Net advances in corporate banking declined by 4.9% YoY and 15.1% QoQ, while consumer business advances increased by 6.3% YoY and 3.4% QoQ.

 

The daily average Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) for Q4FY25 was at 118.4% and 136.2% as at March 31, 2025.

CASA ratio declined to 32.8% as of 31st March 2025 as against 37.9% as of 31st March 2024.

IndusInd Bank provides banking experience for its diverse range of stakeholders, including government entities, PSUs, retail customers, and large corporations. The bank offers a wide range of products and services, including microfinance, personal loans, debit and credit cards, SME loans, advanced digital banking solutions, affluent and NRI banking services, vehicle financing, and innovative ESG-linked financial products.

The banks standalone net profit declined 39% to Rs 1,401.28 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 2297.85 crore in Q3 FY24. Total income increased 8.5% YoY to Rs 15,151.01 crore in Q3 FY25.

The counter declined 3.83% to end at Rs 682.25 on Friday, 4 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

