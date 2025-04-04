Friday, April 04, 2025 | 07:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties acquires land in Versova, Mumbai

Godrej Properties acquires land in Versova, Mumbai

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

To develop residential project with revenue potential of Rs 1,350 cr

Godrej Properties announced that it has entered into an agreement for development of a prime land parcel in Versova, Mumbai.

This project is estimated to have a developable potential of ~4.4 Lakh square feet of saleable area, comprising primarily of premium residential development of various configurations, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs ~1,350 crores.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, This is our first land acquisition in Versova and reflects our confidence in the area's potential. It further strengthens our presence in Mumbai and aligns with our growth strategy, which focuses on delivering high-quality developments in high-demand micro-markets.

 

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

