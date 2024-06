Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Indias forex reserves rose 4.307 billion US Dollars to hit a new all-time high of 655.817 billion Dollars for the week ended June 7. The reserves had jumped 4.837 billion dollars to 651.51 billion dollars in the previous week. For the latest week, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by 3.773 billion dollars to 576.337 billion dollars.