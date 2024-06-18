Business Standard
Larsen &amp; Toubro bags multiple orders under Buildings &amp; Factories biz

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
The Buildings & Factories (B&F) vertical of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has won multiple orders in India. According to the company's project classification, the value of the orders range between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.
It has secured an order from the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, Hyderabad for constructing a super-speciality hospital at Gachibowli in the city. The scope includes civil structures, finishes, fade, interiors, MEP services, paramedical and external development jobs, including landscaping. The total built up area is 1.1 mn sq ft.
Further, an order has been secured from a prestigious client for the construction of office space in Mumbai with an approximate built-up area of 13 lakh sq ft. The scope includes civil and composite steel structure for 2B+G+6P+18 office floors. The project is scheduled to be completed in 20 months. This demonstrates customer confidence in B&F's expertise in executing fast track steel structures with composite steel technology.
First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 11:03 AM IST

