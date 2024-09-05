Fortune Foods standalone net profit declines 46.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.34% to Rs 3.61 crore

Net profit of Fortune Foods declined 46.51% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.34% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.613.1311.6324.280.430.760.230.610.230.43