Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fortune Foods standalone net profit declines 46.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Fortune Foods standalone net profit declines 46.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Sales rise 15.34% to Rs 3.61 crore
Net profit of Fortune Foods declined 46.51% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.34% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.613.13 15 OPM %11.6324.28 -PBDT0.430.76 -43 PBT0.230.61 -62 NP0.230.43 -47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Rupee, Indian rupee

Rupee to draw support from bets of large Fed rate cut, strong RBI stance

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

LIVE news: Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM Kejriwal's pleas against arrest by CBI today

Britannia Industries

Britannia in talks to acquire Kishlay Foods to expand presence in Northeast

Infrastructure, Infra

ADIA-backed NIIF to seek $4 bn for infrastructure in largest-ever fundraise

nse stock exchange stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex at 82,400, Nifty near 25,200; BSE SmallCap hits record high

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon