Fortune Foods standalone net profit declines 46.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.34% to Rs 3.61 croreNet profit of Fortune Foods declined 46.51% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.34% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.613.13 15 OPM %11.6324.28 -PBDT0.430.76 -43 PBT0.230.61 -62 NP0.230.43 -47
