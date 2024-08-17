Fortune Industrial Resources standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.20 croreNet profit of Fortune Industrial Resources rose 100.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.200.10 100 OPM %80.0090.00 -PBDT0.130.03 333 PBT0.090.03 200 NP0.080.04 100
