Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 03:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G M Breweries slides after Q1 PAT plunges 57% QoQ to Rs 26 cr

G M Breweries slides after Q1 PAT plunges 57% QoQ to Rs 26 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

G M Breweries slipped 3.25% to Rs 732.45 after the company reported a 57.22% decline in standalone net profit of Rs 25.86 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 60.46 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) fell 3.82% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 162.86 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit rose 3.68%, while revenue increased 6.86%.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 34.56 crore, up 3.72% from Rs 33.32 crore reported in Q1 FY25.

G M Breweries is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of alcoholic beverages, including country liquor (CL) and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL). The company is the largest manufacturer of country liquor in Maharashtra, holding a significant share of the states market.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Japanese markets advance, Nikkei up 0.55%

Japanese markets advance, Nikkei up 0.55%

Asian shares rise broadly, Chinese benchmark ends lower despite good economic data

Asian shares rise broadly, Chinese benchmark ends lower despite good economic data

Mini Diamonds India hits the roof on securing $2 million export order

Mini Diamonds India hits the roof on securing $2 million export order

ICICI Prudential rises as Q1 PAT gains 34% YoY to Rs 302 crore

ICICI Prudential rises as Q1 PAT gains 34% YoY to Rs 302 crore

GAIL signs long-term LNG supply deal with Vitol Asia for 1 MMTPA

GAIL signs long-term LNG supply deal with Vitol Asia for 1 MMTPA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon