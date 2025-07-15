Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 03:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japanese markets advance, Nikkei up 0.55%

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Japanese markets advanced after Nvidia said it has received U.S. approval to resume exports of its H20 AI chip to China.

The Nikkei average rose 0.55 percent to 39,678.02 despite lingering uncertainty over the upcoming upper house election outcome. The broader Topix index finished marginally higher at 2,825.31.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest gained 1.8 percent, Tokyo Electron rallied 3.5 percent SoftBank Group added 2 percent.

Japanese government bond yields surged, with the 30-year yield hitting a record high amid fiscal health concerns ahead of the nation elections on July 20.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

