G-Tec Janix Education consolidated net profit rises 1500.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.38% to Rs 2.14 croreNet profit of G-Tec Janix Education rose 1500.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.38% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.142.17 -1 OPM %7.480.46 -PBDT0.190.01 1800 PBT0.16-0.05 LP NP0.160.01 1500
