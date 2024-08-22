Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GAIL (India) inks MoU with Petron Scientech

GAIL (India) inks MoU with Petron Scientech

Image

Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
To jointly set up a 500 KTA bio-ethylene plant along with its downstream unit(s) in India
GAIL (India) and Petron Scientech Inc (Petron) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly explore setting up of a 500 Kilo Tons per Annum (KTA) bio-ethylene plant along with its downstream unit(s) in India, based on bioethanol produced in the plant in a 50:50 Joint Venture (JV) mode.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In line with the MoU, GAIL and Petron will jointly undertake feasibility studies to ascertain technical viability and financial prospects of the project. Both the parties endeavour to secure investment approval from their respective management for investment in the project and forming a JV company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Union Budget, Budget 2024, PM Modi

India advocates permanent peace, believes in dialogue, diplomacy: PM Modi

China, PwC, China's Evergrande

China to impose six-month business ban on PwC over its Evergrande audit

Delhi police

Delhi Police busts Al Qaeda terror module, detains 14 people from 3 states

gauri lankesh

SC dismisses plea against bail granted to accused in Gauri Lankesh murder

car loan

Buying a car? Check out list of best loan rates by different banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon