HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd soars 1.04%, Gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 4435, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 75.15% in last one year as compared to a 27.69% gain in NIFTY and a 17.92% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4435, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24828.7. The Sensex is at 81097.7, up 0.24%. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has added around 12.08% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23143.65, up 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.53 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4428.25, up 0.84% on the day. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is up 75.15% in last one year as compared to a 27.69% gain in NIFTY and a 17.92% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 45.24 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

