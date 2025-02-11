Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 9.47% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.76% to Rs 1041.69 croreNet profit of Galaxy Surfactants declined 9.47% to Rs 64.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 71.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.76% to Rs 1041.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 940.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1041.69940.49 11 OPM %10.1311.96 -PBDT104.58112.97 -7 PBT76.9087.84 -12 NP64.6171.37 -9
