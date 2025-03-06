Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Galaxy Surfactants soars on deal for providing EPC services to global client

Galaxy Surfactants soars on deal for providing EPC services to global client

Image

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Galaxy Surfactants (GSL) jumped 6.60% to Rs 2393.20 after the company announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with one of its Global customers for providing EPC services.

The EPC services, which would be provided through GSLs group companies, would comprise of process design and knowhow, procurement, engineering and construction, commissioning of their performance surfactants and specialty ingredients plant at an overseas location.

The company is also in advanced stage of discussions to enhance this collaboration post commissioning of the plant.

"This strategic initiative is in alignment with our Growth Vision to expand geographical footprint into our focused markets," Galaxy Surfactants said in a statement.

 

Galaxy Surfactants is leading manufacturers of performance surfactants and specialty care products with more than 210 product grades. These products are used in consumer-centric home and personal care products like hair care, oral care, skin care, cosmetics, soap, shampoo, lotion, detergent, cleaning products etc.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 9.47% to Rs 64.61 crore despite a 10.76% increase in sales to Rs 1,041.69 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hindustan Zinc gains after board to mull raising funds on 10 March'25

Hindustan Zinc gains after board to mull raising funds on 10 March'25

Trident Lifeline jumps on collaboration with NIPER-A for Vorinostat, a rare cancer drug

Trident Lifeline jumps on collaboration with NIPER-A for Vorinostat, a rare cancer drug

Mukka Proteins gains on bagging purchase orders worth Rs 44 cr

Mukka Proteins gains on bagging purchase orders worth Rs 44 cr

Volumes jump at Jyothy Labs Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Jyothy Labs Ltd counter

Nifty slides below 23,350; metal shares rally for 4th day

Nifty slides below 23,350; metal shares rally for 4th day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 out SA vs NZ LIVE SCOREDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon