Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Jyothy Labs Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Jyothy Labs Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Jyothy Labs Ltd registered volume of 8.2 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 39.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20515 shares

Campus Activewear Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 March 2025.

Jyothy Labs Ltd registered volume of 8.2 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 39.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20515 shares. The stock rose 0.38% to Rs.330.00. Volumes stood at 27592 shares in the last session.

Campus Activewear Ltd registered volume of 50.25 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 28.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.78 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.58% to Rs.262.30. Volumes stood at 10.37 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 5.38 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 63039 shares. The stock lost 0.12% to Rs.701.50. Volumes stood at 64279 shares in the last session.

Also Read

| Image: Bloomberg

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade with small gains; smallcap up 1%; IT, auto stks weigh

Supreme Court, SC

SC raps Uttarakhand for not filing affidavit in CAMPA funds misuse case

Udhayanidhi Stalin

LIVE news: SC bars news FIRs against Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sanatan Dharma remarks

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Zydus Lifesciences shares fly 7% as USFDA okays cancer drug Dasatinib

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India reminds UK of 'diplomatic obligations' on Jaishankar security breach

Route Mobile Ltd recorded volume of 99394 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14379 shares. The stock gained 5.52% to Rs.1,058.00. Volumes stood at 7160 shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd notched up volume of 1.7 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25862 shares. The stock rose 8.90% to Rs.338.15. Volumes stood at 12038 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty slides below 23,350; metal shares rally for 4th day

Nifty slides below 23,350; metal shares rally for 4th day

HFCL successfully enables robust connectivity at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj

HFCL successfully enables robust connectivity at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj

Kalyani Powertrain inks technology licensing agreement with Compal Electronics Inc.

Kalyani Powertrain inks technology licensing agreement with Compal Electronics Inc.

RateGain launches AI-Powered Digest for its airline customers

RateGain launches AI-Powered Digest for its airline customers

Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Surge Amid Mixed Economic Reports and Sector Shifts

Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Surge Amid Mixed Economic Reports and Sector Shifts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 out SA vs NZ LIVE SCOREDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon