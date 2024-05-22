Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) consolidated net profit declines 58.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.81% to Rs 939.24 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 26.38% to Rs 140.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 190.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.84% to Rs 4113.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4079.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) declined 58.81% to Rs 9.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.81% to Rs 939.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 986.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.