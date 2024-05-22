Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Refex Renewables &amp; Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales decline 48.42% to Rs 17.81 crore
Net Loss of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reported to Rs 8.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 48.42% to Rs 17.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales17.8134.53 -48 OPM %37.62-1.91 -PBDT-0.27-1.91 86 PBT-4.90-5.28 7 NP-8.06-5.80 -39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Refex Renewables &amp; Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.54 crore in the December 2023 quarter

REFEX Presents JITO PREMIER LEAGUE 2024 Opening Ceremony with Cricketers Srikkanth and Mohinder Amarnath on 6th March 2024

Refex Industries standalone net profit declines 24.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Suzlon Energy bags order from EDF Renewables

Borosil Renewables reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

HCL Infosystems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

GMM Pfaudler consolidated net profit declines 12.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Khoobsurat reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bombay Potteries &amp; Tiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ramsons Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVERealme GT 6T India Launch TodayPaytm Q4 ResultsIPL 2024 Eliminator, RR vs RCBIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon