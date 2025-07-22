Ganesh Infraworld standalone net profit rises 45.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.47% to Rs 180.66 croreNet profit of Ganesh Infraworld rose 45.52% to Rs 14.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.47% to Rs 180.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 135.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales180.66135.36 33 OPM %11.219.26 -PBDT20.3613.84 47 PBT19.5213.52 44 NP14.6110.04 46
