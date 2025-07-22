Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 40.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 7.12% to Rs 1250.16 croreNet profit of Jana Small Finance Bank declined 40.24% to Rs 101.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 170.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 7.12% to Rs 1250.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1167.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income1250.161167.06 7 OPM %39.2745.28 -PBDT101.93160.13 -36 PBT101.93160.13 -36 NP101.93170.56 -40
