Garg Furnace standalone net profit rises 205.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.94% to Rs 62.33 croreNet profit of Garg Furnace rose 205.88% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.94% to Rs 62.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales62.3361.75 1 OPM %2.971.47 -PBDT1.950.89 119 PBT1.560.51 206 NP1.560.51 206
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content