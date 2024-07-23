Garg Furnace standalone net profit rises 205.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.94% to Rs 62.33 crore

Net profit of Garg Furnace rose 205.88% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.94% to Rs 62.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.62.3361.752.971.471.950.891.560.511.560.51