Garuda Construction soars after bagging contract worth Rs 1,087-cr in Uttar Pradesh

Garuda Construction soars after bagging contract worth Rs 1,087-cr in Uttar Pradesh

Image

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Garuda Construction and Engineering jumped 5.37% to Rs 129.45 after the company announced its largest-ever order win of Rs 1,087.34 crore from Gorakhpur Development Authority - a department of the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

The company would build an International Convention Centre spread over 24 lakh square feet, with a seating capacity of 5000. Located near Ramgadh Jheel Champadevi Park, the project will also offer the development of adjacent land parcels for commercial and residential use.

This project would contribute to the company's robust order book of Rs 2,830 crore.

Pravin Kumar Agarwal, managing director and chairman, Garuda Construction and Engineering, said: We are proud to deliver high-quality infrastructure solutions that contribute to the nation's growth.

 

Our diverse project portfolio highlights our strength in adapting to the market's changing needs while ensuring that we remain focused on innovation, sustainability, and operational efficiency.

With our current order book and expertise in delivering turnkey solutions, we can contribute significantly to India's infrastructure development.

Garuda Construction and Engineering specialises in turnkey EPC solutions and has expertise in residential, commercial, infrastructure, and renewable energy projects.

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

